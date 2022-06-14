National Summit on Fatherhood June 17

Community leaders and concerned citizens in Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Denver, and Los Angeles will issue a call for immediate and concrete steps to unite families and counteract the epidemic of violence we face as a nation.

This effort is part of a National Summit on Fatherhood that is sponsored here in Pittsburgh by Community and Family Builders, Lighthouse Church and the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace with support from 100 Fathers, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Rodman Street Baptist Church, Bidwell Presbyterian Church and other partners

A press conference will be held at the Lighthouse Church, 810 Fisher Street, Pittsburgh, 15210, on Friday, June 17, at 6 p.m. Leaders from across the Pittsburgh community will speak on this call to action including: Rev. Eileen Smith, South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace; Rev. M. Trent, Lighthouse Church, Rev. D. Welch, Bidwell Presbyterian Church, Tim Stevens, BPEP, and Rev. J. Welch, 6th Mt. Zion Church.

The National Summit on Fatherhood initiative is the brainchild of Frank Malone, founder of 100 Fathers in Washington, D.C. Immediately following the conference, a live panel discussion -The Crisis in the American Family, hosted by 100 Fathers will be presented on-line for national access. Sean Thomas, a father of two, from Pittsburgh's Bridgeway Capital will be recognized for his work in the community at the panel discussion.

"Families are in crisis and many children suffer from depression, trauma, and anxiety. We are convening families and leaders to work against the tide of violence," says Diane Powell, director of Community and Family Builders.

"My reason for joining this initiative is that I believe in the cause. I have witnessed firsthand the impact of the absent father. As a result of the absent fathers, I have seen the need for young men to form unhealthy relationships so that they may have a since of belonging. My father gave me discipline, directions, pride, purpose, and spiritual foundation. These important qualities are missing in today's youth," Rev. Maurice Trent, said.