Knoxville Junior High all-years reunion

A Knoxville Junior High all-year reunion for students and teachers will be held on Saturday, July 9 at the American Serbian Club, 2524 Sarah Street, Pgh., PA 15203.

The event, from 6:30 p.m.-midnight, will feature Scorpions Pgh All White Party with Hubbs Groove, DJ Mike the Punisher. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and are available at Eventbrite and Dorsey’s, 412-292-1753, 412-721-6007 or 412-586-4550. Cash only, cash bar.

Doors open at 8 p.m., line dancing with Roland Ford from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and complimentary picnic style buffet from 6-8 p.m.