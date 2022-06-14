ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Free small business growth series continues in Mt. Oliver in June

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

June 14, 2022



A Mt Oliver Small Business Growth Series continues on Thursday, June 20 with a presentation concerning Marketing, Public Relations, Promotions and Events.

Additional classes in the free series will help small business owners increase their productivity, manage finances with confidence and attract more customers.

The classes will take place at the Mt Oliver Fire House, 150 Brownsville Road from 9 - 10:30 a.m. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.

The Small Business Growth Series is presented by Fragasso Financial Advisors in cooperation with the Hilltop Economic Development Corporation and the Hilltop Alliance.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/15/2022 21:34