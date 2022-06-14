Farmers' market vouchers for county seniors available starting June 23

The Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging (AAA) will again be administering the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program this summer. This program helps eligible older adults to supplement their diets with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables by providing a set of four checks for a total of $24.

Checks will be distributed on Thursday, June 23 by the AAA senior center network on a first come, first served basis. The checks may be used through November 30th to purchase Pennsylvania grown produce from participating vendors at farmers' markets throughout Allegheny County.

Those who are eligible but unable to get to a senior center may designate a proxy to pick up and redeem the checks. There is a limit of four proxy forms per person.

To be eligible, you must be an Allegheny County resident age 60 or older before December 31, 2022, not live in a residential facility providing meals, and meet income requirements ($25,142 annual gross income for a one-person household and $33,874 for a two-person household).

To access distribution sites, proxy forms, locations of farmers markets and other information about the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, visit https://bit.ly/3MRlPNE . Information is also available by calling the SeniorLine at 412-350-5460.