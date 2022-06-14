County launches improved Allegheny County Analytics Data Website

The Department of Human Services (DHS) today announced the relaunch of Allegheny County Analytics, https://analytics.alleghenycounty.us, an information hub to better understand issues affecting Allegheny County residents. The site, maintained by DHS’s Office of Analytics, Technology and Planning, is designed to provide data, analysis and research products to policy makers, community leaders and the general public.

“Data is critical to good decision making. We recognize that it’s part of our duty to give back the information collected through our various programs and services in a way that can help craft good policies or better inform people as to how their public dollars are making an impact,” said DHS Director Erin Dalton.

The website includes research reports, infographics, interactive dashboards and other tools in topics such as housing and basic needs, substance use and mental health, criminal justice, and the child welfare system. It is mobile friendly and searchable, allowing anyone looking for data on homelessness, for example, to pull up the newest point-in-time count or the most recent trend reports and statistics.