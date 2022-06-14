City will open 11 pools on June 18

CitiParks will open 11 city pools on Saturday, June 18. The city recruited 107 guards to open these 11 pools; typically 180-200 are needed to be at full pool capacity.

The pools opening are: Ammon, Bloomfield, Jack Stack, Highland, Magee, Moore, Ormsby, Ream, Riverview, Schenley, and Westwood.

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, noon-1 p.m. Adult Lap Swim; 1-7 p.m., Open Swim; and, 7-7:45 p.m. Adult Lap Swim. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays including Juneteenth observance on June 20, July 4th and Labor Day: noon-1 p.m., Adult Lap Swim; and, 1-5:45 p.m., Open Swim.

Hours are subject to change based on staffing levels, inclement weather, mechanical issues, etc.

With the increase in lifeguards comes an increase in the number of pools open. However, staffing levels still remain too low to offer additional pool benefits, such as learn-to-swim lessons, water aerobics, and swim team.

Season pool tags will be available for purchase at all entry gates to pools beginning opening day. Children 15 and under, who are city residents, are able to swim for free this year. There are no refunds for pool tags. Replacements for lost or stolen tags must be purchased.

Cost of pool tags for city residents is: $60 for a Family of Four; $10 for each additional member; $30 for an Adult (16 years and older); $20 for a Senior (60 years or older); Free for Children 15 and younger who are City Residents; Free for Disabled veterans, activate duty military and activated reservist guard members. Proof of city residency is required.

City of Pittsburgh residents who receive government assistance can buy tags at a 50% discount. A case print-out and Proper ID are required to receive the discount.

Daily admission is available for $3 for youth ages 3 to 15 and $5 for adults ages 16 and above.

Non-Pittsburgh resident passes, adult or youth, are available for $45.

CitiParks looked at pool capacity, condition, attendance trends, and the total number of lifeguards trained, certified & hired to determine pool openings.

CitiParks Pools details can be found at: https://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/swimming-outdoor