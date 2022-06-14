City will host July 4 celebration, fireworks at Point State Park

The July 4 festivities will feature free musical entertainment, a family activities area, line dancing sessions, a performance of Squonk's "Hand to Hand," which fuses visual design, playful staging and high-energy original music, and much more. Grab a snack, order a meal or enjoy a dessert by visiting a variety of food concessionaires located throughout the park.

The day's main attraction – the City's official Independence Day Fireworks presented by Zambelli illuminating the Pittsburgh skyline – will begin at 9:35 p.m. Tune into 100.1 FM KDKA for a live broadcast of the 25-minute fireworks soundtrack to get the full experience from your favorite viewing location. Tune into WPXI-TV to enjoy the fireworks display from the comfort of home.

Ft. Pitt Museum's "Fourth at the Fort" activities:

1:00 p.m. Flag raising: Fort Pitt Blockhouse yard presented by Fort Pitt Museum in partnership with Pittsburgh Chapter of National Society of Daughters of American Revolution

1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Fort Pitt Museum family-friendly activities

City of Pittsburgh Independence Day activities:

4:00 – 8:30 pm Family activities including games, face painters, Summer Soul Line Dancing, State Farm photo booth, demonstration by U.S. Army Pittsburgh Recruiting Company & more

5:00 p.m. Squonk performance followed by interactive workshop

6:00 p.m. East Winds Symphonic Band

7:00 p.m. Squonk performance followed by interactive workshop

8:00 p.m. River City Brass

9:35 p.m. City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Fireworks presented by Zambelli; simulcast on WPXI-TV and 100.1 FM KDKA

"We are excited to celebrate with fireworks and festivities this Fourth of July," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "I'm looking forward to a day filled with good food, music, and celebrations with friends and family. Thank you to all of our sponsors that have worked with us to make these festivities possible"

Individuals enjoying the festivities in Point State will be subject to a security screening upon entry. All arriving at this event are subject to a bag check, including but not limited to bags, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, and coolers. Visit http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/July4 for a complete list of prohibited items.