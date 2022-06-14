Brighton Heights 18th Annual House Tour

The Brighton Heights Citizens Federation’s 16th Annual House and Garden Tour is on Saturday, July 30.

The tour celebrates the history and architecture of Brighton Heights. This year’s tour will include gardens, an artist market, and food trucks.

The tour will begin at 11 a.m. at Legion Memorial Park and end at 5:00 p.m., 3601 Shadeland Avenue, the corner of Brighton Road and Davis Avenue. Tickets are $20. Two tickets can be purchased before July 22 for $35. Tickets are available at EventbriteTickets (eventbrite.com).

Questions or comments can be directed to BH.22housetour@gmail.com.