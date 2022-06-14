Application deadline extended for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

Rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2021 to begin on July 1

The deadline for older and disabled Pennsylvanians to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2021 has been extended from June 30 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are encouraged to file their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. The PA Department of Revenue launched this online option to make it easier for the Pennsylvanians who annually benefit from the program to submit their applications.

“So far this year, more than 41,000 Pennsylvanians have used myPATH to file their rebate applications. This shows us that many of our customers are finding this online tool to be an easy way to make sure their applications are filed seamlessly and processed as quickly as possible,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We’re hopeful that other eligible claimants will take advantage of myPATH in the coming months now that the program deadline has been extended through the remainder of the year.”

“I encourage eligible seniors who have not yet applied to receive their rebate to please do so as soon as possible. Governor Wolf has proposed a one-time bonus rebate that, if approved by the General Assembly, would double the amount of their rebate for this filing period. For the average older adult living on a fixed income, this extra support would be very helpful, especially when you consider that we are paying so much more for nearly everything these days,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres.

Under Pennsylvania law, the annual deadline for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is set as June 30. However, the law requires the Department of Revenue to evaluate the program prior to the statutory June 30 deadline to determine if funds are available to extend the deadline. To date, funding has been available to allow all who qualify to benefit from the program, meaning the deadline can be extended to Dec. 31 for the current year. Applications postmarked by Dec. 31 will be accepted for processing.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. Here is additional information to keep in mind:

• If you provide your phone number on your Property Tax/Rent Rebate application form or in the myPATH electronic application, you will receive an automated call from the Department of Revenue when your claim posts to the department's processing system. You will also receive another automated call when your claim is approved.

• An easy way to check the status of a rebate is to use the Where's My Rebate? tool at https://mypath.pa.gov/_/. To check on the status of a claim, you will need your: Social Security number; Claim year; and, Date of birth.

Submitting an application online through mypath.pa.gov is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account. Applicants will be asked to provide specific information on their income and rent/property taxes. Applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program instruction booklet to learn which information they will need to input/upload to complete the process.

Applicants who still wish to file a paper application form may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue's website, http://www.revenue.pa.gov/IncentivesCreditsPrograms/PropertyTaxRentRebateProgram/Pages/default.aspx, or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

It's free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators' offices. Applicants may also visit the department’s Online Customer Service Center to find helpful tips and answers to commonly asked questions about the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2021 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

Visit the Property/Tax Rent Rebate page, https://revenue-pa.custhelp.com, on the Department of Revenue's website for further information on the program and how to apply for a rebate.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

During the 2020 claim year, the program distributed approximately $213 million to more than 440,000 eligible Pennsylvanians. Since the program’s inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $7.3 billion to older and disabled adults across the commonwealth. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.