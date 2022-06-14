Bring your snowballs to the Science Center on June 21

Did you stash some snowballs in your freezer this past winter? Celebrate the start of summer by launching your saved snowballs into the Ohio River at Carnegie Science Center's Snowball Day on Tuesday, June 21. All visitors pay just $5 for general admission.

The annual event brings in hundreds of snowballs that survived in freezers throughout the region to the Science Center – in coolers, freezer bags, and plastic storage containers, among other vessels. Visitors can use slingshots and a myriad of other launching methods to send their snowballs into the Ohio River. Visitors can enjoy snowy science activities and live demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the Works Theater, learn about the states of matter and see the chilling effects of super-cold liquid nitrogen at our Freeze! show. For an additional cost, see The Search for Snow in The Rangos Giant Cinema. Additionally, teens who attend will get access to the VIP Teen Lounge in PointView Hall, where they will participate in exclusive activities and enjoy refreshments.