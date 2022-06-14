CitiParks to open four cooling centers to help with high temp days

CitiParks will activate 4 Healthy Active Living Centers as Cooling Centers, staying open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center, 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, 412-422-6551.

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center, 7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, 412-244-4190.

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center, 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa 15204, 412-777-5012.

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center, 12th & Bingham streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, 412-488-8404.

Additionally, CitiParks Recreation Centers are open with the following hours:

Ammon, 2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219, Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arlington, 2201 Salisbury Street, 15210, Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brookline, 1400 Oakridge Street, 15226, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon

Jefferson, 605 Redknap Street, 15212, Monday-Friday: noon to 8 p.m.

Magee, 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217, Monday-Friday: noon to 8 p.m.

Ormsby, 79 S. 22nd Street, 15203) Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Paulson, 1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Phillips, 201 Parkfield Street, 15210, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon

Warrington, 329 Warrington Avenue, 15210, Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West Penn, 450 30th Street, 15219, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All are welcome!

CitiParks and the City of Pittsburgh will typically activate cooling centers when the forecasted highs are predicted to be above 90 degrees.