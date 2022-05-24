Senator Costa announces clean-energy job grant for Allegheny County

Senator Jay Costa has announced a $500,000 grant to support clean-energy job training for underserved communities in Allegheny County. The award comes from the Clean Energy Workforce Development Grant Program, which is designed to:

Create opportunities for individuals from underserved communities

Provide access to clean-energy job training

And bolster Pennsylvania's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

"This investment in clean-energy jobs is an investment in long-term careers with good pay," said Senator Costa. "The grant program provides opportunities in a sector that will continue to grow and allow workers with a variety of skill sets to grow with it. As the industry expands, it will need more fabricators, assemblers, manufacturing workers, construction workers, mechanics, electricians, and installers. We need to ensure individuals have the access and information they need to fully take advantage of clean-energy workforce opportunities, now and into the future."

The grant was awarded to Partner4Work to fund a collaboration between Partner4Work, Pittsburgh Gateway, Omicelo, a real estate investment firm, and PA CareerLink alongside employers, businesses, and additional community partners in Allegheny County.

The project will create a pipeline for individuals from underserved communities to access training and quality jobs available within the clean-energy sector.