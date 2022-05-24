ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Senator Costa announces clean-energy job grant for Allegheny County

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

May 24, 2022



Senator Jay Costa has announced a $500,000 grant to support clean-energy job training for underserved communities in Allegheny County. The award comes from the Clean Energy Workforce Development Grant Program, which is designed to:

Create opportunities for individuals from underserved communities

Provide access to clean-energy job training

And bolster Pennsylvania's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

"This investment in clean-energy jobs is an investment in long-term careers with good pay," said Senator Costa. "The grant program provides opportunities in a sector that will continue to grow and allow workers with a variety of skill sets to grow with it. As the industry expands, it will need more fabricators, assemblers, manufacturing workers, construction workers, mechanics, electricians, and installers. We need to ensure individuals have the access and information they need to fully take advantage of clean-energy workforce opportunities, now and into the future."

The grant was awarded to Partner4Work to fund a collaboration between Partner4Work, Pittsburgh Gateway, Omicelo, a real estate investment firm, and PA CareerLink alongside employers, businesses, and additional community partners in Allegheny County.

The project will create a pipeline for individuals from underserved communities to access training and quality jobs available within the clean-energy sector.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/01/2022 03:35