OpenStreetsPGH returns to E. Carson St. on South Side May 29

OpenStreetsPGH returns to E. Carson Street on Sunday, May 29. South Side will feature yoga, dancing, shopping along with food and children's activities during the event.

Explore Downtown and South Side, including Market Square, the Armstrong Tunnel, and the 10th Street Bridge at OpenStreetsPGH on Sunday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Presented by UPMC Health Plan, OpenStreetsPGH is Pittsburgh's fastest-growing free event series that opens miles of streets for people of all ages and abilities to explore our neighborhoods while biking, walking, and rolling. This event is poised to bring together tens of thousands of attendees to the season's first full route after a two-year hiatus.

The May 29 route of the 2022 OpenStreetsPGH season is a 2-mile journey from Market Square, up Forbes Ave to the Armstrong Tunnel, and across the 10th Street Bridge to South Side along East Carson Street to the Birmingham Bridge and back.

BikePGH will present Health & Wellness Hubs at Market Square in Downtown, the Arts & Culture Hub on East Carson Street between S. 12th and S. 13th streets, and the Kids Hub at East Carson and S. 22nd streets in South Side.

There will be yoga, dancing, shopping, biking, walking, children's activities, running, lots of food, people watching, and more.

BikePGH strongly suggests walking, riding a bike, or taking public transit to the event.

Unlike other events, OpenStreetsPGH does not necessitate a completely continuous street closure. At this event, car drivers will be able to cross the route at several porous intersections along the May 29 route:

The Downtown car crossing intersections are at Forbes Avenue and Wood, Forbes Avenue and Grant, Forbes Avenue and Sixth, and S. 10th and Second Avenue.

The South Side car crossing intersections are at S. 10th and Bingham, East Carson and S. 18th, and East Carson and S. 21st. Vehicle access also will be available from S. 10th westward to the 900 and lower blocks of East Carson.

There will be event specific parking restrictions and navigation aids. Cars parked along the route must be moved before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning or they will be towed. Streets will close on Sunday, May 29, at 8 a.m. and will start reopening round 2 p.m. "No Parking" signs will be placed along the route on Thursday. Using Waze or Google Maps will help to navigate around road closures.

South Side restaurants and many shops will be open to welcome OpenStreetsPGHers. The South Side Chamber of Commerce will have bicycle valet parking at the Armstrong Park ballfield entrance on S. 13th Street between East Carson and Sarah.