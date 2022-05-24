Goodwill's YouthWorks Program Enrolling 18-24 year-olds for a 8-week paid training for PA Class A CDL License

Young people who want to gain the skills needed for the Pennsylvania Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) can now enroll in a new Goodwill class meeting at CCAC’s Boyce Campus.

Classes will begin on June 13 and are offered for people ages 18-24, who are currently or have been justice system involved.

Participants in the 8-week training program receive a weekly stipend. The training prepares students to take the CDL Class A knowledge, skills and road tests. The knowledge test covers general knowledge, combination vehicle, air brake, hazardous materials, tankers and double-triples. The skills test requires performing a pre-trip inspection and various backing and parking maneuvers, and the road test consists of driving a predetermined route.

“There is a tremendous need for CDL drivers in today’s job market,” said Tiffanee Heywood, director of YouthWorks. “This impactful new training program provides the skills and credential young people can use immediately to gain employment and the weekly stipend is a really great support for the individuals while in training.”

The curriculum also covers Department of Transportation (DOT) and Hours of Service regulations, map reading and trip planning, shifting techniques, and industry terminology and career opportunities. In addition to the weekly stipend, additional support and incentives include transportation assistance, financial literacy, housing assistance, interviewing skills, employment services, follow up support, and mentoring and leadership skills.

To be eligible for classes, participants must be out-of-school (GED or high school diploma not required), must live in Allegheny County, and be between 18 and 24 year of age who have been involved with the justice system. Participants must have a PA Driver’s License and be fully vaccinated (completed a primary COVID-19 series of vaccine doses approved by the FDA or WHO).

For more information or to enroll, visit www.goodwillswpa.org/cdl or contact Morgan Matthews at 412-632-1742 or e-mail morgan.mathews@goodwillswpa.org.