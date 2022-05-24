Department of Human Services extends LIHEAP season to June 17

Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead has announced the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season has been extended once more, with the deadline moving from May 20 to June 17.

Secretary Snead also urged Pennsylvanians who are behind on or having trouble paying home heating bills to apply for assistance through the LIHEAP to apply for LIHEAP Cash and LIHEAP Crisis benefits ahead of the new June 17 deadline.

“The LIHEAP season is closing for the year on June 17, so Pennsylvanians who may still need help with their heating bills should apply now,” said Secretary Snead. “LIHEAP helps some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – make ends meet and keep their homes safer. If you are having trouble paying bills from this winter, please apply by June 17 so LIHEAP can help ease this burden.”

LIHEAP is a federally-funded program administered by DHS that provides assistance for home heating bills so low-income Pennsylvanians can stay warm and safe in their homes. Assistance is available for renters and homeowners, and the LIHEAP application season is currently open until June 17.

DHS has been able to provide increased benefits for this extended LIHEAP season due to the availability of funds through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The minimum cash grant for LIHEAP is $500, and the maximum cash grant is $1,500. Those who need the LIHEAP crisis grant – the benefit for people who meet the income limits and are in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated or have less than two weeks’ worth of fuel – can receive a maximum grant of $1,200.

LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant, so the individual or households do not have to repay assistance.

The income limit for the program is 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit. For a household of four, this would be $39,750 gross income per year. Pennsylvanians do not need to know their own eligibility in order to apply for these programs. Those who applied and were denied previously but have experienced a change in circumstances can reapply.

Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs online at www.compass.state.pa.us and can also apply for Medical Assistance (MA) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by phone at 1-866-550-4355. On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers 1-877-395-8930.

More information on LIHEAP can be found at https://www.dhs.pa.gov/Services/Assistance/Pages/LIHEAP.aspx For helpful tips on keeping warm throughout the winter while saving money on utility costs, visit https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/energy-saver.