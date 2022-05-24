Baldwin Community Day is June 4

Baldwin Community Day will take place on Saturday, June 4, from noon util 9:30 p.m. at the Baldwin Borough Building, 3344 Churchview Avenue. A full day of fun, food, and entertainment will celebrate Baldwin’s 70th Anniversary.

In addition to the performances of the finalists from the talent show in which the audience will determine the prizes, Community Day will include: crafters, log cabin tours, games for all ages, a wild animal show, Bhutanese dancers, face painting, a balloon twister, wet/dry slide, BW Fab Lab, Fun House Band, fireworks and more. A variety of food trucks and adult beverages will also be available.

Sound is provided by 25 Carrick Avenue Project.

The Baldwin mile race will start things off at noon.

Note that Churchview Avenue will be closed between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information about performers and event scheduling, visit http://www.baldwinborough.org/318/2022-Community-Day---June-4th The website will be updated regularly.

Everyone is welcome to attend.