Local Zoning Board hearing for June 9

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 128/22 on Thursday, June 9 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Michael O’Neil, applicant, and O’Neill’s Investments LLC, owner, for 2638 Josephine Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District H).

Applicant requests interior renovations to convert vacant first floor into new dwelling unit, use of 3-story structure as three-unit with no off-street parking.

Special Exception: 921.02.A.4: Change from one nonconforming use to another.