Spaghetti dinner benefits St. George preservation

St. George Spaghetti Dinner III will take place on Saturday, June 4 at 4 p.m. at St. Pius X Auditorium in Carrick at 2336 Brownsville Road.

All are welcome to join parishioners, alumni, family and friends of St. George Church, School and St. John Vianney to enjoy fellowship, dinner, and more.

Seating is limited. Call or email reservations to 412-502-5062 or contact@SGCPS.net For details, visit SGCPS.net Proceeds benefit the St. George Church Preservation Society.