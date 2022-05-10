PRC hosting webinars in May

In May, the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will conduct a variety of environmental education webinars to teach southwestern PA residents principles of backyard composting, methods for protecting watersheds including using rain barrels, and options for recycling a wide variety of materials.

Following online instruction, individuals will pick up their compost bins and rain barrels at PRC’s office in Pittsburgh.

Registration is required for all workshops and webinars by visiting www.prc.org/programs/webinars.

All webinars listed below take place online from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Backyard Composting Webinar on Monday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 25. Learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost. A $70 course fee includes 82-gallon compost bin.

A free statewide Recycling and Waste Reduction Webinar will take place on Thursday, May 12.

Learn recycling best practices concerning curbside collection, hard-to-recycle material, household chemicals and pharmaceutical disposal then ask questions during Q&A session.

For more information, visit www.prc.org/programs/webinars.