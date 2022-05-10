POGOH Bikeshare replaces Healthy Ride, will offer pedal bikes, e-assist bikes in city

Bike Share Pittsburgh celebrates the launch of Pittsburgh’s new bikeshare program: POGOH.

POGOH replaces the Healthy Ride bikeshare system and offers 38 stations, 172 traditional pedal bikes, and 173 e-assist bikes across the city. People can start signing up and using the all-new bikeshare system by downloading the PBSC App.

One big difference between Healthy Ride and POGOH is that all bikes must be returned to an official POGOH station and locked into an available dock. Customers will not be able to overflow stations and if a station is full, they must either wait for a dock to open up or ride to another station. Customers can see real time bike and dock availability in the PBSC App.

POGOH will also debut all new pricing and membership plans. More information is available at pogoh.com.

“We hope that Pittsburgh loves POGOH as much as they did Healthy Ride,” says David White, executive director, Bike Share Pittsburgh. “This re-launch has been a labor of love for us, and we’re very excited to finally share it with our city.”

The launch of POGOH is a culmination of Bike Share Pittsburgh’s desire to better serve the Pittsburgh community with a more accessible, inclusive system through the availability of electric bicycles and public charging stations and affordable, flexible pricing. Furthermore, POGOH launches with a cash payment option and a Mobility Justice Membership available for those who receive government assistance.

“We’re determined to build the best bike share program for Pittsburgh,” says Mr. White. “Bikeshare is an important part of the mobility mix in our city; we’re dedicated to making POGOH a reliable, joyful, and equitable experience for residents and visitors.”

POGOH will also feature new pricing and membership plans designed to make bikeshare more accessible to more people for different kinds of trips. Annual Membership will include unlimited 30-minute rides for $120 per year, Mobility Justice Membership offers the Annual Membership to those who receive government assistance for $10 per year, a Flex Pass of 5 hours for $20, and Pay-As-You-Go pricing at just $3.50 per 30-minutes for pedal bikes, and $5 per 30-minutes for e-assist bikes.

For more information visit POGOH.com and download the PBSC App.