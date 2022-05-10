Ormsby Children's Garden opens for the planting season at recreation center

Kathleen Petrillo explains the process and work neighborhood residents put into the new Ormsby Children's Garden at the Ormsby Recreation Center in South Side. The garden will grow a variety of plants and vegetables that will be shared between participants in the garden and the community.

The Ormsby Children's Garden at the Ormsby Recreation Center, 79 S 22nd prepared for its first harvest season with a Grand Opening Celebration on May 5.

Children from Citiparks Ormsby's KidSMART Club kicked off the celebration helping local volunteers plant strawberries, popcorn and blueberries in the garden. Joining the celebration were City Councilman Bruce Kraus, Pennsylvania State Representative Jessica Benham, as well as community partners from the South Side Community Council.

Children participating in programs at the recreation center will learn how to grow, plant, and harvest fruits, vegetables, and herbs through the program. As the garden is harvested, children and volunteers will have access to the produce. Following fruitful yields, free market nights will be announced, where residents can come to the garden and enjoy the locally grown produce. Tune into the South Side Community Council's social media for upcoming information on the free market nights.

The Ormsby Children's Garden officially broke ground in 2021 due in large part to the South Side Community Council and the staff at Ormsby Recreation Center. Community partners saw an opportunity to utilize underused space around the neighborhood parks and worked with city leaders and volunteers to bring the Ormsby Children's Garden to life.

The Ormsby Children's Garden is supported by the City of Pittsburgh Love your Block Grant, a Grow Pittsburgh Sustainability Grant, and The Office of Councilman Bruce Kraus' Neighborhood Fund. Supplies and donations were provided by Paul Miller Landscaping, Sota Construction, and Stirling Landscape and Nursery Center.