May the Fourth Be with Pittsburgh: Pepsi repaired and restocked Fire Station 27's locally-famed 1999 sci-fi film vending machine with products and gave the station a $10k donation on May the Fourth.

Last week, ahead of the May the Fourth celebration, Pepsi came to Pittsburgh Fire Station 27 with a delivery fit for sci-fi and cola fans everywhere. To celebrate unapologetic fans who travel far and wide to visit the iconic Pepsi vending machine outside of Pittsburgh Bureau Fire Station 27, a relic of the 1999 sci-fi blockbuster film, Pepsi is giving back to the brave men and women who have kept it running to serve fans and the community alike.

For more than two decades, Pittsburgh Bureau Fire Station 27 has stocked the Pepsi vending machine to keep Pepsi and sci-fi fans coming back year after year to celebrate May the Fourth. With fans from all over the U.S. making the "trek" to visit the vending machine, making it a must-see for Pittsburgh visitors, Pepsi is stepping in to restock and repair the vending machine, re-energizing local pride in this historic landmark enjoyed by fans and locals alike.

To give back to the heroic firefighters who stock the Pepsi vending machine and serve the community, Pepsi is providing Pittsburgh Bureau Fire Station 27 with a year's worth of Pepsi beverages to stock the vending machine with its most popular products including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew. In addition, Pepsi is donating $10,000 to the Pittsburgh Bureau Fire Station 27.

Visiting the famed vending machine at the Pittsburgh Bureau Fire Station 27, 96 Virginia Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211, and support the firefighters who keep the community running.