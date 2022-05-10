HEDC hosting series to help grow small business

A Mt. Oliver Small Business Growth Series kicks off on Thursday, May 26 with a presentation concerning Business Management.

Additional presentations will include: Marketing, public relations, promotions and events on June 30; Accounting and profitability on August 25; and, Hiring employees, human resource management and employee benefits on September 29.

The free series of classes will help small business owners increase their productivity, manage finances with confidence and attract more customers.

The classes will take place at the Mt Oliver Fire House, 150 Brownsville Road from 9 - 10:30 a.m. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.

The Small Business Growth Series is presented by Fragasso Financial Advisors in cooperation with the Hilltop Economic Development Corporation and the Hilltop Alliance.