The Hilltop Alliance is partnering with American Wills & Estates to offer free wills to a limited number of homeowners over 50 years old.

To be eligible, homeowners must live in Zip Code areas 15210, 15211 and the Carrick portion of 15227.

For more information, or to make an appointment, call Jeph Martin, services manager at the Hilltop Alliance, at 412-586-5807 x3.