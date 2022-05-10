Fitzgerald, Gainey, Kelly Visit Brother's Brother Foundation

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, City of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Darrin Kelly, president of the Allegheny Fayette Labor Council, recently visited Brother’s Brother Foundation and to meet with officials from the organization as they finalize the shipment of items from the county-city drive. While there, the team also helped assemble several hygiene kits from the many donations provided by residents across the county.

“One of the secrets to our success in this community is how well we work together, and the hygiene drive is a perfect example of that,” said Mr. Fitzgerald. “Our community saw a need and worked to fill it with staggering results. Thank you to everyone who donated, participated, spread the word, served as a collection site, or assisted in making this happen. And thank you to Brother’s Brother Foundation for partnering with us in this important work.”

The county-city collection, which ran from April 18 through April 29 resulted in 16-20 pallets worth of hygiene kits and items for those hygiene kits. The donations will fit a shipping container that will be sent overseas to be distributed to refugees and others impacted by the crisis. For those who have had to flee their homes in the Ukraine, one of the greatest needs is just basic, hygiene items. Because the kits are also small, fitting into a one-gallon closeable plastic bag, they can also be carried with individuals fairly easily.

“Pittsburgh came together as one community to help those in need,” said Mayor Gainey. “Looking at the amount of hygiene kits we are able to send to the people of Ukraine I couldn’t be more proud of the generosity and love shown by our city.”

Nearly 60 different locations participated in the drive, promoting the effort and collecting kits. Locations included offices of elected officials, municipalities, authorities, nonprofit organizations, labor unions and more. Additionally, both the county and city held collection drives across their own departments resulting in significant donations.

“The labor community was proud to partner in such an important endeavor to support this global effort,” said Mr. Kelly.

Although the drive is now over, Brother’s Brother Foundation is continuing to coordinate shipment of donations to the Ukraine and accepts financial donations to help with that work. Credit card donations can be made at www.brothersbrother.org, by choosing Ukraine Relief in the dropdown menu. Checks should be made payable to Brother’s Brother Foundation and sent to Brother’s Brother Foundation, P.O. Box 645934, Pittsburgh, PA, 15264-5257. Note Ukraine Relief in the memo field.

This week, in collaboration with Father Jason Charron and the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church and UPMC, Brother’s Brother will be sending 20 pallets of medical supplies and equipment to military hospitals in the Ukraine. Later this month, the foundation will be speaking at the Pittsburgh Hires Veterans bike ride where a portion of donation will go to the foundation’s relief efforts.

Additionally, St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church and other Ukrainian churches in the region have their own donation drives and are accepting a variety of items, as well as monetary donations. For more information on their efforts, visit their individual websites, or contact the parishes:

St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 109 South 7th Street, Pittsburgh 15203, 412-431-2531

http://stjohnspittsburgh.com