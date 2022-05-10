Citiparks senior centers have reopened for lunch service

After more than two years, hot, in-person, congregate lunch service has returned to Citiparks Healthy Active Living Senior Centers.

“Supporting our seniors is integral to building a welcoming, thriving, and safe Pittsburgh,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “Citiparks’ hot, in-person lunch program provides free, fresh, and healthy meals while offering an opportunity for our seniors to join in community. Sign up today at one of the Citiparks Healthy Active Living Senior Centers.”

Since March of 2020, when the COVID-19 Pandemic began, Citiparks, along its partners were able to mobilize food distribution to Grab and Go Meals. This allowed them to continue to provide meals for Pittsburgh’s seniors. Since that time, Citiparks has distributed nearly 250,000 meals to area seniors.

The Senior Congregate Lunch program is a County-sponsored program offered at Citiparks Senior Centers. To register for this program, become a member at one of Citiparks Healthy Active Living Senior Centers; then register for lunch by noon the day before attending.

Citiparks Senior Center locations and information can be found at: https://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/senior-centers