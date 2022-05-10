BikePGH gears up for Bike Anywhere Week and Bike to Work Day 2022

May is Bike Month, and Bike Pittsburgh’s second annual Bike Anywhere Week will once again be celebrating all that the organization has to offer local cyclists.

Taking place from May 16 - 20, Bike Anywhere Week is packed with events and resources for participants to learn about city cycling, meet others who enjoy biking, and show support for safer streets by becoming a BikePGH member. The week of group rides and activities will culminate with BikePGH’s traditional Commuter Café pop-ups across the city on National Bike to Work Day.

“Whether you’re just getting started on your biking journey or are already a veteran cyclist, this is a week to get involved, attend new events, and learn about becoming a member of our amazing community,” says Kéya Joseph, events director at BikePGH.

On the morning of Friday May 20, join BikePGH and their community partners at one of three Commuter Cafés for Bike to Work Day. All those who arrive by bike will receive free biscuits and coffee courtesy of Square One Cafe, surprise membership giveaways, along with educational resources available for cyclists in three locations from 7:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Bike Share Pittsburgh’s new POGOH fleet will also be offering free unlimited 30-minute trips on this day. Each year, BikePGH tracks Penn Avenue commuter traffic on Bike to Work Day. In 2019, bicycles made up 27% of the peak morning traffic on Penn Ave between 7:15 and 9:15 a.m.

All Bike Anywhere Week events are in-person and free to the public, with some requiring registration in advance. This free programming is all possible through membership support, a critical part of BikePGH’s work to create safer streets for all. The full schedule of events is available online at www.bikepgh.org/bike-anywhere.