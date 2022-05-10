Arlington Civic Council's flea market is on May 22

Arlington’s Second Annual Flea market, Craft and Vendor show will take place on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Academy Charter School, 2500 Jonquil Way Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

At this time, we have already registered vendors for Mary Kay, various crafts, custom T-shirts, Tupperware, jewelry, art, decor, Wreaths, sports memorabilia, baked good, toys and more.

Arlington Civic Council (ACC) will be selling food, snacks drinks, and more. All of these proceeds, as well as vendor spots, will go back into future events and the upkeep of the ACC building.