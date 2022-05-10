ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Allentown senior center opens for in-person meals, services

 
May 10, 2022



The Allentown Senior Citizens Center is welcoming back seniors to the center by serving hot meals.

Frozen meals which were offered during COVID have been discontinued and replaced with the hot meals. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. All seniors age 60 or older and Allegheny County residents are eligible for the hot meals. 

Seniors must pre-register one day in advance if planning to attend. Daily activities such as art, crafts, painting, knitting, dominos (The Mexican Train), Texas Holdem, Bunco, LCR, Tripoley and bingo are also offered.

The center is located at 631 E. Warrington Ave in Allentown. Call the center at 412-481-5484 for more information or if interested in becoming a volunteer.

 

