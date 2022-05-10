County marbles program

The Allegheny County Parks Department annual marbles program is about halfway through its 2022 schedule. The program is free to all youngsters ages 14 and under.

All local winners will qualify for the Allegheny County Marbles Championship in early summer, held in the Courthouse Courtyard from May 19-21. All local winners receive a "County Champion" t-shirt and will move on to the 99th Annual National Marbles Championship b in Wildwood, N.J.

Allegheny County's marbles program has produced 33 national champions since the tournament started in 1922, including 14 since 2004.

In South Side, marbles program events will take place:

May 9 – 13: Phillips School, outside 1901 Sarah Street Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Contact: Dana Boesenberg at 412-488-5190 Times: Mon.–Fri., noon –2:00 p.m.

May 16 – 17: St. Michael Street, 65 St Michael Street Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Contact: Maureen Ricci at 412-260-7278 Times: Mon.–Fri. 6:00-7:30 p.m.

The complete marbles program schedule is available at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/parks/about/programs/marbles-program.aspx.