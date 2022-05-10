Zoning code amendment will affect sidewalk cafes

Pittsburgh City Council will be considering a Zoning Code Text amendment, Council Bill 2022-0223, to remove the review of sidewalk cafes from the Zoning Code.

A copy of the proposed text amendment may be reviewed online at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/upcoming by searching Sidewalk Cafe Amendment.

The City Council will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed Zoning Code Amendment on: Tuesday, May 24 at 2:30 p.m.

To register to speak, call the City Clerk’s office at 412-255-2138 or email cityclerksoffice@pittsburghpa.gov by 9:00 a.m. on the date of the hearing. After registering, you will be given the telephone number and access code to join the hearing. Written testimony / comments may also be submitted in advance, by 9:00 am on the date of the hearing by emailing the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerksoffice@pittsburghpa.gov. Written statements are not read live during meetings/hearings, but are forwarded to all Council members.

During the hearing, the live stream is available on the city’s YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/CityChannelPittsburgh

The meetings videos may also be accessed online. The hearing will be replayed on the City Channel Pittsburgh. Check local listings for channel information, https://pittsburghpa.gov/innovation-performance/city-channel

For the latest on City Council schedules and process, visit: https://pittsburghpa.gov/clerk/council-meetings.

Email planningcommission@pittsburghpa.gov if additional information is necessary.