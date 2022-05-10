Local Zoning Board hearings for May 12

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 75/22 on Thursday, May 12 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of James Marasti, applicant, and Eric J.Baxendell, owner, for 145 S.12th Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests change of use from restaurant with one dwelling unit to two unit residential.

Review: 911.02: Review of historic use of ground floor of structure as a non-conforming restaurant.

Special Exception: 921.02.A.4: Change of non-conforming use from restaurant with one dwelling unit to two unit residential.

Zone case 95/22 on Thursday, May 12 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Melissa Palmieri, applicant and owner, for 11 Briggs Street, in the 32nd Ward (Zoning District R1D-M).

Applicant requests accessory parking pad at front of two-unit dwelling.

Variance: 912.04.A: Required front setback is 30’, 0’ requested.