Pastor Maurice Trent of the Lighthouse Cathedral and Rev. Eileen Smith, executive director of the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace, lead a Stop the Violence prayer service on E. Warrington Avenue to remember Isaiah Anderson and Izeyah Clancy. The 17-year-olds were both shot and killed in the same location a year apart. Rev. Smith and Pastor Trent were joined by clergy from the neighborhood and across the city.

A Stop the Violence Call to Action Rally will be held at the Brashear CARES Center, 320 Brownsville Road, on Wednesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace is calling the community together as a follow up to its April meeting. due to the recent escalation of violence in the neighborhoods. Masks and social distancing are required.