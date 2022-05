South Side Chamber of Commerce presented the Pittsburgh Phillips K-5 April Student of the Month Award to kindergartener Andrew Williams. Pictured are (from top left): Jamaine Williams, father; Andrea Williams, mother; Kristen Castillo, kindergarten teacher; Dana Bosenberg, principal; and Tim Eggert, Chamber president. In the front center are Connor Williams, brother; and, Andrew Williams, awardee. Copies at Carson was the award sponsor.