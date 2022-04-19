ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Rummage Sale May 6-7 at Spencer UM Church

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 19, 2022



Spencer Avenue United Methodist Church’s Spring Rummage Sale will take place at 117 Spencer Ave., Pittsburgh 15227.

Sale dates are Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. – noon. Items for sale include spring/summer clothes, small appliances, kitchenware, bedding/linens, jewelry, pictures/frames, games/puzzles, toys, holiday decorations, etc.

Call the church office at 412-881-4000 for more information.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/21/2022 09:29