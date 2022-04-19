Rummage Sale May 6-7 at Spencer UM Church

Spencer Avenue United Methodist Church’s Spring Rummage Sale will take place at 117 Spencer Ave., Pittsburgh 15227.

Sale dates are Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. – noon. Items for sale include spring/summer clothes, small appliances, kitchenware, bedding/linens, jewelry, pictures/frames, games/puzzles, toys, holiday decorations, etc.

Call the church office at 412-881-4000 for more information.