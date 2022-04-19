ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Order your plants from the annual SSCC Plant Sale

 
April 19, 2022



The South Side Community Council Annual Plant Sale is going on until April 25.

Download an order form at: https://bit.ly/3jKP7RW and send pre-paid orders to South Side Community Council, PO Box 10776, Pittsburgh PA 15203 or drop off at 2421 Jane St. All proceeds benefit the works of South Side Community Council.

Flower pick up is Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. - noon, at Mary Queen of Peace, Parish Center, 81 S. 13th St. South Side

For question on the plant sale, call Kathleen Petrillo at 412-554-1870 or email Kathleen.petrillo@southsidecommunitycouncil.org

 

