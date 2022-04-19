Omicelo Cares launches new education platform to help community members invest in the stock market, crypto markets

Omicelo Cares has launched its newest education platform, Equity Up, to teach community members how to properly invest in the stock market and crypto markets.

The goal of Equity Up is to increase economic mobility and shrink the gap in financial asset growth between those with low incomes and those with higher incomes through unique, community-focused stock market and crypto-currency education.

Building on the success of the Real Estate Co-Powement Series, and with support from partners including Wall Street Wizards and Molloy College School of Business among others--Equity Up, represents an accessible platform for community members to get comprehensive, first-class financial market education. In addition to this education, participants can also expect to walk out of the course with bank accounts, brokerage accounts and crypto wallets.

“The problem that we’re trying to solve with Equity Up, is that very few people with low incomes are participating in the stock market although it has produced 8.5% returns on average each year for the last 40 years,” says Jason Flowers, executive director of Omicelo Cares. “Part of that has to do with discretionary cash to invest, but the other critical factors are the barriers to entry and the sheer fear given the lack of education on wealth building for low- to moderate-income families.”

With the barriers to entry for the stock market being at an unprecedented low, including startup costs and trading commissions—the timing for a program like Equity Up is ideal and exactly what our community members need right now.

Registration is now open for the inaugural course, which will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 -8 p.m. The course runs April 25 through May 25. For more information or to register for the course, visit: https://omicelocares.org/equity-up/.