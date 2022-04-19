City yard collection on Saturday

Free mulch at the Pittsburgh Zoo

City residents may set out their leaves, grass, brush, and branches on Saturday, April 23, for city crews to collect curbside.

Yard waste must be placed at residents' usual trash/recycling spot by 6:00 a.m. Saturday, but should not be put out before Friday evening.

Environmental Services workers will be collecting: Leaves, grass and brush contained in brown paper bags and not weighing more than 35 pounds. Branches must be bundled with fiber twine or natural rope, in branch widths no more than 4 inches in diameter, and no more than 5 feet in length.

Yard waste set out for collection must not contain any plastic bags, glass, rocks, blocks, bricks, dirt or gravel. Yard waste that does not meet the collection guidelines will be left at the curb.

Year-round, the city operates three drop-off centers that accept yard waste during regular business hours. Proof of residency is required.

East End Drop-Off Center (2nd Division), 6814 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, entrance on Dallas Ave. Monday-Saturday; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed on holidays.

Hazelwood Drop-Off Center (3rd Division), 40 Melanchton Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15207. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed on holidays.

West End Drop-Off Center (5th Division), 1330 Hassler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed on holidays.

Additionally, Pittsburgh residents are welcome to pick up free mulch from the City's Christmas Tree Recycling Program, beginning Monday, April 25.

Every year, the city recycles used Christmas trees into free, natural, and environmentally friendly mulch for all city residents. This past holiday season, more than 2,200 Christmas trees were diverted from the landfill.

With the help of the Environmental Services bureau and the Forestry Division, Pittsburgh residents took Christmas trees to locations throughout the city for recycling. The trees were then chipped into mulch at the zoo drop-off location.

Users must bring their own buckets, gloves, and shovels.

Residents interested in picking up mulch for their spring gardens and other beautification projects can do so at the Pittsburgh Zoo Overflow Parking Lot, parking area to the right, follow the signs, 7370 Baker Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Monday-Saturday, April 25-30 from dawn until dusk.

Quantity is limited and is expected to go quickly.