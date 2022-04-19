Applications open for Goodwill's "Give Back" voucher program

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is seeking nonprofit partners to apply to receive a total in $250,000 "Give Back" vouchers (Give Back Cards) for Goodwill thrift stores in throughout its 17-county territory in southwestern Pennsylvania and north central West Virginia.

The Give Back program works to support the mission services of area nonprofit partner organizations to place Give Back cards to Goodwill thrift stores into the hands of individuals who need them. The organization started the Give Back program last year as a response to the devastating impact COVID-19 had on our region. Give Back cards were provided to 82 organizations, enabling 4,669 individuals to receive support.

Interested 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations should fill out an on-line application, available at http://www.goodwillswpa.org/give-back. After review, selected organizations receive batches of Give Back Cards, each pre-loaded with $25, to be redeemed at any Goodwill thrift store within the organization's service territory.

Partners provide cards to their participants in amounts up to $100 per household. Existing Give Back program partners must submit a new application for this program year.

The Give Back vouchers can be used to purchase donated items for sale at any Goodwill SWPA thrift store. For a listing of Goodwill SWPA stores, visit http://www.goodwillswpa.org/goodwill-stores.

Goodwill's thrift stores generate a large amount of the funding needed for Goodwill's mission to provide job training and education for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. Individuals who are looking to participate in Goodwill SWPA job training or education programs for help to obtain a job can also contact the Goodwill SWPA Welcome Center.

For more information about Goodwill SWPA's mission program, visit http://www.goodwillswpa.org/programs-and-services.