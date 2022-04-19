Science Center has new programs for teens

Did your child love reading about the “wild rumpus” or the A-B-C’s battling it up the “coconut tree?” Do you know an avid space enthusiast? Carnegie Science Center is looking for teens ages 14–18 to put their creative skills to the test by participating in new, free programs: STEM Storytellers and Launch Your Future.

“Our goal is to support students in their understanding of self and how they may contribute to the world as curious scholars, change agents, or creators,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., director of Carnegie Science Center. “We are thrilled to offer these new programs, which offers insight into the storytelling process of writing a children’s book and building career readiness skills that can be applied to any field.”

“Co-creation, skill exploration, and active participation in real world problem solving are the keystone experiences of these programs, and we’re committed to provide our students with meaningful mentoring relationships, skill-based experiences, and community connections with critical partners,” added Mr. Brown.

STEM Storytellers invites high school students to work with a mentor and be guided through the process of writing and illustrating a children’s book on a science, technology, engineering, or math topic. By the end of the three-month program, participants will learn valuable research, writing, and publishing skills, be a part of a supportive, mentoring relationship, make a positive impact in their communities, and even receive royalties from their creation.

Once the books are published, the student authors will share their work with their communities by gifting books to local schools and conducting readings with groups of children.

The three-month writing sessions kick off in September, but students must apply online by July 29 to secure their place in the program. STEM Storytellers is presented by Kennametal.

Launch Your Future invites teens for out-of-this-world summer and fall internship experiences. During program sessions, teens will explore the many career opportunities in the space industry from engineering and technical writing to social media management, while building career readiness skills that can be applied to any field.

Program participants will learn what it is like to work in the space industry through conversations with professionals. Additionally, they’ll participate in hands-on challenges to grow their confidence as innovative thinkers and problem solvers over the course of the internship. Stipends are available for transportation and program completion.

Interested teens must apply online for the summer cohort by May 13 and by June 10 for the fall cohort.

Launch Your Future is a partnership between Carnegie Science Center and Readiness Institute at Penn State and is generously supported by the PNC Foundation.

Adults with experience in science, technology, engineering, art, writing, publishing, math, or space and is passionate about supporting youth can apply to be a mentor.

To learn more about the free programs, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.