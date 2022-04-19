Local Zoning Board hearings for May 5

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 98/22 on Thursday, May 5 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Jack Harnick, applicant, and Pittsburgh SSW1 NOTE Owners LLC, owner, for 2655 E. Carson Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District SP-5).

Applicant requests installation of signage for retail tenant on existing three-story building.

Variance: 919.03.M.5(a): Canopy sign extending above canopy and higher than 8” in height.

Zone case 102/22 on Thursday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of Page Thomas, applicant, and Check Raise Properties LLC, owner, for 217 Seward Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1D-M).

Applicant requests demolition and new construction of two single-unit attached residential dwelling units.

Variances: 911.02: R1A is not a permitted use in the R1D zoning district; 903.03.C.2: Minimum lot size in the Moderate Density Subdistrict is 3,200 SF. Lot 217 proposed to be 2,400 and lot 217B proposed to be 2,715 SF.