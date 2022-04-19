ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

New 18+ Night at Science Center examines last days in Pompeii

 
April 19, 2022



Adults ages 18 and over are invited to have fun with their friends while experiencing the science behind volcanic eruptions on Friday, April 22 for 18+ Night: Last Night in Pompeii. Guests will experience Pompeii: The Exhibition on its last Friday on tour in Pittsburgh, see interactive science demonstrations, and explore the innovations of ancient Rome with insight from local professors and speakers.

From 6–10 p.m., visitors can explore the science of active and inactive volcanoes here and on other planets with University of Pittsburgh Professor, Dr. Michael Ramsey, Ph.D. Join California University Professors Kyle Frederick and Dr. Cassandra L. Kubo, Ph.D., Professor Marianne Schmid Lorinchak, and Professor Jim Bové as they transform the Science Center’s many exhibit spaces into an immersive Roman forum to discuss geology, bioarcheology, art, and more.

Tickets for 18+ Night: Last Night in Pompeii are $35 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $40 for nonmembers if purchased in advance online. Tickets at the door are limited and cost $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Food and beverage are available for purchase in the RiverView Café. Proper identification must be presented for all alcohol purchases.

 

