PRC hosting composting and rainbarrel webinars

In April, the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will conduct a variety of environmental education webinars to teach southwestern PA residents the principles of backyard composting, methods for protecting watersheds including using rain barrels, and options for recycling a wide variety of materials.

Following online instruction, individuals will pick up their compost bins and rain barrels at PRC’s office in Pittsburgh.

On Sunday, April 24, PRC will offer in-person composting and rain barrel workshops during the “Earth Day in Mt. Lebanon” celebration, and participants will take home bins and barrels that day.

Registration is required for all workshops and webinars. Visit https://prc.org/programs/webinars/.

The following April webinars listed take place online from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Watershed Awareness and Rain Barrel Webinar: Discover how to harvest rainwater from your roof, store it in a barrel and use it in the landscape. Learn about stormwater runoff problems and learn techniques to reduce watershed pollution.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 19. A $80 course fee includes 55-gallon rain barrel.

Backyard Composting Webinar: Learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost.

The webinars will take place on Wednesday, April 13 and Monday, April 25. A $70 course fee includes 82-gallon compost bin.

Recycling and Waste Reduction Webinar: Learn recycling best practices concerning curbside collection, hard-to-recycle material, household chemicals and pharmaceutical disposal then ask questions during Q&A session.

The free statewide webinar will be on Tuesday, April 12.

For more information, visit www .prc.org/programs/webinars.