South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Love Carrick free Easter dinner is on April 12

 
April 5, 2022



The free Love Carrick Easter Dinner will be on Tuesday, April 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road.

The dinner will be dine-in or take out after 5 p.m. Easter fare will include: ham, potatoes, green beans, pineapple, and chocolate or vanilla pudding. In-house beverages will be provided.

RSVPs are requested, but not required, by calling 412-571-1433 or emailing: andy.from.carrick@gmail.com.

 

