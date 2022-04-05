Holy Week 2022: in-person, livestream liturgies with Bishop Zubik

Bishop David Zubik will offer Holy Week liturgies at St. Paul Cathedral and several other parishes beginning with Palm Sunday on April 9-10, and culminating with the celebration of Easter on April 16-17. Participants are also welcome via livestream from the cathedral and parishes.

Palm Sunday through Easter is the holiest week of the Catholic year. Holy Thursday through Easter Sunday commemorate Jesus’ sacrificial suffering, death and Resurrection. Christians believe that Jesus died in their place to atone for their sins, rose from death to show He had broken death’s power, and called His followers to share His love with others.

All services are at Saint Paul Cathedral unless otherwise indicated:

Liturgies with the asterisk will be live streamed at https://diopitt.org/holy-week-2022 on the cathedral website and Facebook; on http://www.ChristianAssociatesTV.org; and cablecast on Comcast 95 in the City of Pittsburgh.

Palm Sunday, April 9-10: Palm Sunday Vigil Mass, Saturday, April 9 at *6:00 p.m., with Bishop Zubik, principal celebrant and homilist. Palms will be available. Palm Sunday, April 10 at 10 a.m., with Bishop Zubik at Holy Trinity Church of Archangel Gabriel Parish in Robinson Township.

Holy Thursday, April 14: *Chrism Mass at 10 a.m., with Bishop Zubik principal celebrant and homilist. This Mass marks the institution of the priesthood. Priests renew their ordination promises. The bishop consecrates all holy oils that parishes and the diocese will use throughout the year. *Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:00 p.m., with Bishop Zubik, principal celebrant. The cathedral will be open for private prayer until midnight. At this Mass, the celebrant washes the feet of 12 people, in emulation of Jesus humbly washing the feet of His disciples.

Good Friday, April 15: *Good Friday Liturgy at 1:30 p.m., with Bishop Zubik, presider and homilist. Good Friday is the only day of the year on which there is no Mass. *Ecumenical Tenebrae prayer service at 7:00 p.m., with Bishop Zubik, presider. This solemn service is marked with scripture readings and the gradual extinguishing of lights and candles until the church is in darkness and participants quietly process out.

Holy Saturday, April 16 Ecumenical Blessing of the City of Pittsburgh at 10 a.m. from the overlook across from Saint Mary of the Mount Church on Grandview Avenue. Bishop Zubik will participate in this 31st annual ritual with members of the Christian Leaders Fellowship.

Blessing of food and Easter baskets with Bishop Zubik at 12:00 p.m.

*Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. with Bishop Zubik, presider and homilist. This is the holiest liturgy of the Church year, retelling the stories of God’s creation and redemption of the world. It begins with the lighting of a fire outside the church, and the carrying of light into the darkened nave. It culminates with new Catholics being received into the Church, followed by Mass.

No other Saturday evening Masses will be celebrated at the cathedral.

Bishop Zubik will be at Assumption Church in Bellevue on Easter Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m. Easter Blessing of families 2-4 p.m. at St. Paul Cathedral together with Bishop William Winter, Bishop William Waltersheid and Bishop Mark Eckma