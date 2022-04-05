Deadline extended on discount for county real estate taxes

Allegheny County property owners are reminded the deadlines for submitting 2022 County real estate tax payments have been extended by 30 days.

The decision was reached following consultation between the Allegheny County Treasurer and County Council, and is intended to continue efforts to provide taxpayers relief as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things are getting better, but we understand that for so many people things are not back to normal,” said Allegheny County Treasurer John K. Weinstein. “We keep a constant eye on the County’s financial situation, and we’re confident that we are in a strong enough position that this will not cause any negative effect. If we can provide taxpayers some measure of financial relief without jeopardizing services, that’s what we’re here to do.”

The decision was affirmed by County Council’s unanimous vote. Doing so moves the deadline to submit at the 2 percent discount rate to April 30, and the deadline to submit at full face value to May 31. Taxpayers are advised that this affects only county property taxes, and are encouraged to contact their municipal and/or school authorities for further information on their timelines.

Payments for Allegheny County real estate taxes can be submitted by mail, in person, or electronically by visiting http://www.AlleghenyCountyTreasurer.us. Electronic payments using e-check are processed free of charge.