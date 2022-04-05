ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Carnegie Library annual meeting in Oakland

 
April 5, 2022



Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's Board of Trustees and staff will host a meeting with the general public to discuss past year accomplishments and plans for 2022.

The meeting will take place on Monday, April 11 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Main, South Wing Reading Room, 4400 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 with a social gathering to immediately follow.

The meeting agenda includes a "State of the Library" presentation by board Committee Chairs, with time allotted for an open question and answer session. The meeting will be followed by time for personal introductions and conversations with Library board members and staff.

Residents and community leaders may submit comments or questions in advance through the following online form: carnegielibrary.org/annual-public-meeting-questions-comments.

Community members interested in learning more about Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's Board of Trustees may view information, including board profiles, meeting minutes and budget material, online at carnegielibrary.org.

 

