Local Zoning Board hearings for April 14

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 75/22 on Thursday, April 14 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of James Marasti, applicant, and Eric J. Baxendell, owner, for 145 S 12th Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests continued use of an existing two-story structure for restaurant and apartment above, use of 1,380 sq. ft. on the first floor as a restaurant (limited); two-unit residence on the second and third floor; and, detached garage with four parking spaces at rear yard.

Review: 911.02: Continued use as a nonconforming restaurant; two-unit residence in the R1A zone is a Special Exception.

Zone case 81/22 on Thursday, April 14 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Harry Schamberger, applicant and owner, for 137 Merrimac, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests new one-car 21’ x 25’ parking pad at front of single-family dwelling.

Variance: 912.04.L(3): Parking pad less than 5’ front of primary structure.