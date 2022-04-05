Borough of Mt. Oliver Notice of Intent to Adopt Ordinance 994

The Council of Mt. Oliver Borough will consider the adoption of Ordinance 994 at their regular meeting on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Ordinance 994

Amending Chapter 248 of the Borough Code of Ordinances, Vehicles and Traffic, Section 62, Schedule X: Parking Prohibited at All Times. Specifically, the amendment will prohibit parking at the first metered space on Walnut at Brownsville and on Sherman at Brownsville for emergency vehicle access.