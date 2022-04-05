ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Borough of Mt. Oliver Notice of Intent to Adopt Ordinance 994

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 5, 2022



The Council of Mt. Oliver Borough will consider the adoption of Ordinance 994 at their regular meeting on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Ordinance 994

Amending Chapter 248 of the Borough Code of Ordinances, Vehicles and Traffic, Section 62, Schedule X: Parking Prohibited at All Times. Specifically, the amendment will prohibit parking at the first metered space on Walnut at Brownsville and on Sherman at Brownsville for emergency vehicle access.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021