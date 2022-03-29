SSSNA Development Activity Meeting for South Side Public Art is on Tuesday, April 5

South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association is hosting a Development Activities Meeting (DAM) on Tuesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. to review one development project.

Artist Carin Mincemoyer will present her artwork concept for South Side Park. She is contracted for the Percent for Art commission as part of the South Side Park Phase 1 renovation.

The SSSNA is Registered Community Organization (RCO) through the Department of City Planning and provides input and feedback on local development activities and planning procedures in partnership with community stake holders.

Join the Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6678005469?pwd=U1FVK0RBR2RGTnBhUUF1RU00QmMwQT09

For more information about RCOs and DAMs, visit https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/dev-activities-meeting.