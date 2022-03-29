ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

SSSNA Development Activity Meeting for South Side Public Art is on Tuesday, April 5

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

March 29, 2022



South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association is hosting a Development Activities Meeting (DAM) on Tuesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. to review one development project.

Artist Carin Mincemoyer will present her artwork concept for South Side Park. She is contracted for the Percent for Art commission as part of the South Side Park Phase 1 renovation.

 The SSSNA is Registered Community Organization (RCO) through the Department of City Planning and provides input and feedback on local development activities and planning procedures in partnership with community stake holders.

Join the Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6678005469?pwd=U1FVK0RBR2RGTnBhUUF1RU00QmMwQT09

For more information about RCOs and DAMs, visit https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/dev-activities-meeting.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/05/2022 12:23